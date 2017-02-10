Nurses on trial for missing surgical instruments
Two nurses, who allegedly conspired with others to break into their employer’s office and steal items worth N3.9m, on Friday appeared in an Apapa Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. The accused – Bilikis Omotayo,25 and Rasheedat Idris,21, both residents of Amukoko area of Lagos, are standing trial on a three-count of conspiracy, stealing and burglary, to […]
