N’West APC women leader accuses vice-chair of fraud

Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna The Zonal Women Leader of the North-West zone of the ruling All Progressives Congress,, Hajiya Aisha Kaita, has accused the zone’s Vice-Chairman, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, of alleged misappropriation of campaign funds and N21m meant to procure office furniture. She alleged that Abdulkadir had single-handedly opened and operated a bank account in the […]

