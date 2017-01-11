Nwodo emerges President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu A former Minister of Information, Nnia Nwodo, was on Tuesday elected the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-political organisation of the Igbo.  Nwodo got 242 votes, to defeat his opponent, Prof. Chinweite Ejike, a former Vice-Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, who got 13 votes.  Two other candidates, […]

The post Nwodo emerges President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

