Nwodo emerges President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu A former Minister of Information, Nnia Nwodo, was on Tuesday elected the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex socio-political organisation of the Igbo. Nwodo got 242 votes, to defeat his opponent, Prof. Chinweite Ejike, a former Vice-Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, who got 13 votes. Two other candidates, […]

