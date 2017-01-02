Nwuche’s kinsmen decry alleged attempt on his life

Posted January 2, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt KINSMEN of former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Chibudom Nwuche, have condemned the attempt on his life by suspected desperate politicians. The Ekpeye monarch, Eze Robinson O. Robinson, decried the use of political thugs to attack Nwuche’s office in Abuja in October 2016. The monarch, who is the […]

The post Nwuche’s kinsmen decry alleged attempt on his life appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Alleged abduction of a Federal High Court Judge, attempt on Gov. Wike’s Life False – APC The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has described the alleged failed abduction of a Federal High...
  2. Claims, counter-claims trail alleged attempt on Oshiomhole’s deputy’s life Saturday, April 30, 2016 was another tensed day in Edo State when the deputy governor, Dr. Pius Odubu, visited delegates...
  3. Urhobo Youths Decry Alleged Neglect By State Advocacy Committee The Urhobo Youth Forum has faulted the Delta State Advocacy Committee over neglect during the course of their visit to...
  4. EX-PDP CHAIRMAN TUKUR ALLEGES ATTEMPT ON HIS LIFE Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, yesterday escaped what his aide described as “an...
  5. Keyamo, Ohakim’s lawyers clash over alleged threat to witness’ life Ade Adesomoju, Abuja Hot verbal exchange between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecuting counsel, Mr. Festus Keyamo, and lawyers...
  6. Bamanga Tukur escapes attempt on his life A former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, narrowly escaped an attempt on his life along...
  7. Community invasion: Villagers decry Police’s alleged backing for land grabbers Pandemonium broke out when some policemen hired by some land grabbers invaded and attacked the serene village of Iragon community...
  8. Enugu group flays alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu ENUGU— Disturbed by the alleged assassination attempt on the Deputy President of the Senate,Ike Ekweremadu,a socio-political organization based in Enugu...
  9. Obasanjo pledges support to kinsmen to get new monarch Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has pledged his support to the kingmakers of Ibogun Town in Ifo Local Government areas of...
  10. Tompolo: Ex-militants warn against attempt on whistle blower’s life Ex-militants in the Niger Delta and Ijaw youths have warned that should anything happens to the man that called attention...

< YOHAIG home