Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt KINSMEN of former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Chibudom Nwuche, have condemned the attempt on his life by suspected desperate politicians. The Ekpeye monarch, Eze Robinson O. Robinson, decried the use of political thugs to attack Nwuche’s office in Abuja in October 2016. The monarch, who is the […]

The post Nwuche’s kinsmen decry alleged attempt on his life appeared first on Punch Newspapers.