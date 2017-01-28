Obaseki wants Japanese investment inagriculture, solid minerals

Friday Olokor, Abuja Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has commenced discussions with the Japanese government to drive investments in agriculture, transportation, solid minerals and youth empowerment in vocational and technological services. The governor at a meeting in Abuja with the First Secretary, Economic Development and Cooperation, Embassy of Japan in Nigeria, Gaku Sato, said […]

