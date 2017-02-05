Ogun recruits 1,007 workers

Ramon Oladimeji the Ogun State Government says it has recruited 1,007 workers into its civil service. The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adedayo Adeneye, said this in a statement on Sunday. Adeneye said the government absorbed 803 officers following the 2016 Public Service Entrance Examination, while 204 others were employed through a recruitment exercise […]

