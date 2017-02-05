Ogun recruits 1,007 workers

Posted February 5, 2017 11:26 pm by Comments

Ramon Oladimeji the Ogun State Government says it has recruited 1,007 workers into its civil service. The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adedayo Adeneye, said this in a statement on Sunday. Adeneye said the government absorbed 803 officers following the 2016 Public Service Entrance Examination, while 204 others were employed through a recruitment exercise […]

The post Ogun recruits 1,007 workers appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ogun Government Restates Commitment To Workers’ Welfare As workers get ready to celebrate May Day, the Ogun State government has reassured civil servants of its commitment to...
  2. Commissioner Charges Ogun State Workers On Diligence The Ogun state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Dayo Adeneye, has charged workers to put in their best to...
  3. Ogun State Recalls Sacked, Suspended Workers The Ogun state government has recalled 12 out of the 16 dismissed workers who were sacked over their alleged unethical...
  4. Ogun Workers Commence 3 Days Warning Strike Ogun State public  servants under the aegis of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council have commenced a three day...
  5. Ogun State Government Refute Plans To Sack Workers The Ogun State Government has refuted the allegations by the Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
  6. FG deploys 6,856 N-POWER recruits in Enugu A total of 6,856 recruits have been deployed to work in Enugu State under the Federal Government N-POWER job scheme,...
  7. Ogun warns workers against ‘illegal’ strike action Ogun State Government has warned workers in the state’s civil service against the proposed industrial action declared by the Joint...
  8. We’ve no plan to sack workers – Ogun govt The Ogun State Government has refuted the allegation by the Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that...
  9. Ogun Releases Model Colleges Entrance Examination Result The Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has released the results of the first entrance examination into the...
  10. Suspended Immigration Recruits Kick Against Re-screening Immigration recruits in Nigeria protesting against their suspension have kicked against an invitation for a re-screening. They have resolved to...

< YOHAIG home