Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The Ogun State Government has said it will revitalise the non-formal education sector in the state by targeting out-of-school girls, women, youths and children in the urban and rural areas. The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, said this at a training workshop organised for Adult Education facilitators […]

The post Ogun targets out-of-school youths appeared first on Punch Newspapers.