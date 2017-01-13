Ogun targets out-of-school youths

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The Ogun State Government has said it will revitalise the non-formal education sector in the state by targeting out-of-school girls, women, youths and children in the urban and rural areas. The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, said this at a training workshop organised for Adult Education facilitators […]

