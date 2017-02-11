‘Oil, gas free zones gave Nigerians 200,000 jobs’

The Federal Government has said that the Oil and Gas Free Zones have created 200,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians in addition to attracting over $ 20 billion in investments to the country. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, pledged that the Federal Government would continue to support the Oil and Gas […]

