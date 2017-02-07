’Femi Asu With oil and gas loans accounting for about 30 per cent of the total banking industry exposure, an improvement in oil sector receipts will provide relief for banks, enhance repayment of obligations and improve asset performance. Guaranty Trust Bank Plc stated this in its ‘Macroeconomic and Banking Sector Themes for 2017’, which was […]

The post Oil sector recovery’ll give banks relief – GTBank appeared first on Punch Newspapers.