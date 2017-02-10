Okowa advises FG, investors on modular refineries

Posted February 10, 2017 1:26 am by Comments

Ovie Okpare, Warri Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government and the private sector to consider setting up of modular refineries, saying this would help to tackle incessant scarcity of petroleum products in the country. The governor also lamented the frequent scarcity and soaring prices of petroleum products, noting […]

The post Okowa advises FG, investors on modular refineries appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gov. Okowa okays establishment of modular refineries in Delta Okowa Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Friday approved the establishment of modular refineries in the state to create jobs...
  2. 30-day fuel imports can build 15 modular refineries — Don A university don has argued that the cost of importing petroleum products for 30 days is capable of building up...
  3. 22 modular refineries to bring new 1.429mbpd capacity Nigeria’s quest for domestic fuel sufficiency may have been given a lift with the award of 22 licences for modular...
  4. DPR advises investors on fuel scarcity •India ready to help boost capacity of Nigeria’s refineries –Envoy Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, yesterday called on investors in...
  5. Foreign investors set to finance $8b IPMAN refinery Foreign investors have indicated interest in  financing the construction of the estimated $ 8billion refinery being proposed by the Independent...
  6. Oil firm, local/foreign investors partner to build modular refinery in Delta Following agitations by stakeholders, Onose Deep Oil and Gas Limited, has reached an agreement with foreign and local financial/technical partners...
  7. FOREIGNERS WON’T RUN NIGERIA’S REFINERIES, SAYS KACHIKWU •We won’t sell refineries  •Kachikwu apologises again for fuel scarcity, says it’s easing off The Minister of State for Petroleum...
  8. Unacceptable for Nigerians to buy kerosene above official price -Okowa Gov. Ifeanyi  Okowa of Delta has called on the relevant authorities to take necessary actions to ensure availability and right...
  9. Modular refineries: Consequential to job creation Tony Elumelu “We cannot continue to close our eyes to the looming crisis of unemployment on the African continent”, said...
  10. StanbicIBTC advises investors to diversify portfolios   As investors streamline their investment portfolios to take advantage of expected opportunities in the market in 2016 and enhance...

< YOHAIG home