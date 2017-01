Ovie Okpare, Warri The Delta State Government on Sunday distanced the state Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, from an online report linking him with a report that a serving governor from the South-South geopolitical zone was defrauded of $ 10m by a girlfriend. The money, it was reported, was part of the bailout given to the state […]

The post Okowa didn’t lose $ 10m to girlfriend, says Delta appeared first on Punch Newspapers.