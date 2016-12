Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh has been appointed as the new head coach of Dutch second division side, Fortuna Sittard. This is according to a report posted on the club’s website. The 42-year-old former Nigeria captain signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the club. Oliseh who quit the Nigerian National Team job in March […]

