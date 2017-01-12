Oloyede denies N3bn fraud allegation, threatens to sue ASUU

Friday Olokor, Abuja The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has described as blatant lies allegations of corruption levelled against him by the Academic Staff Union of Universities in its petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Oloyede, who threatened legal action “against the authors of the campaign of calumny against […]

