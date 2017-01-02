Olumide Oyedeji Intercollegiate b’ball for UNILAG

Posted January 2, 2017 3:26 am by Comments

Idris Adesina The 2nd Olumide Oyedeji Intercollegiate Basketball Championship is expected to hold from  January 13 to  21. The competition, which began in 2015,  will be hosted by the University of Lagos. This year’s  edition is expected to feature 10 tertiary institutions from Nigeria and Ghana. The maiden edition, which was held at the Molade […]

The post Olumide Oyedeji Intercollegiate b’ball for UNILAG appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Oyedeji launches ‘Stay in School Initiative’ Captain of the D’Tigers, Olumide Oyedeji, says he is set to launch the Olumide Oyedeji Intercollegiate Basketball championship as an...
  2. Olumide Oyedeji On Lagos Today Sola Kosoko Talks To D’ Tigers Captain Olumide Oyedeji On Lagos Today The post Olumide Oyedeji On Lagos Today appeared...
  3. Olumide Bakare needs assistance to stay alive The heath status of a veteran actor, Olumide Bakare, who is said to have been on admission at the University...
  4. Oresegun Olumide takes art world by storm Chux Ohai The global art community is still in a mood for celebration, thanks to the Nigerian artist, Oresegun Olumide,...
  5. Oyedeji happy with gains of basketball camp -Ifeanyi Eduzor Former national basketball team, D’Tigers’ captain, Olumide Oyedeji, has expressed satisfaction with the turnout of kids at this...
  6. Ex-UNILAG beggar becomes lawyer, thanks PUNCH Ade Adesomoju, Abuja A former street beggar, Mr. Abdulsalam Idowu, heaved a sigh of fulfilment of a life ambition as...
  7. JAMB justifies UNILAG’s post-UTME cut-off mark The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said the 250 marks outlined by the University of Lagos as its cut-off...
  8. Bedbugs: Kudos to UNILAG for fumigation, new mattresses but… Olabisi Deji-Folutile I guess many of us could still recall the article titled, “Still on UNILAG bedbugs and OAU broken...
  9. Congress: COHI urges UNILAG to avoid chaos The Council of Higher Institutions (COHI) has advised the authorities of University of Lagos (UNILAG) to prevent chaos during the...
  10. UNILAG record breaker, Dada, steals show at convocation Charles Abah More encomiums poured in on Tuesday for the Psychology graduate of the University of Lagos, Mr. Ayodele Dada,...

< YOHAIG home