Omoluabi Mortgage Bank says it has opened another branch of the bank in Ilesa, Osun State, as the bank steps up its expansion drive. In a statement on Monday, the mortgage lender said the branch was inaugurated by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State. The lender said the development came about seven months after the […]

The post Omoluabi Mortgage Bank expands appeared first on Punch Newspapers.