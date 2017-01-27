One die, two injured in multiple crash at Idiroko border

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta One female trader was confirmed dead while two others were injured in a multiple auto crash which was reported to have occurred at Igolo area at Idiroko border on Friday. The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the accident which happened early Friday […]

The post One die, two injured in multiple crash at Idiroko border appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

