Nearly one in 10 British women finds sex painful, according to a large study. The survey of nearly 7,000 sexually active women aged 16 to 74, in BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, suggests this medical problem – called dyspareunia – is common and affects women of all ages. Women in their late […]

