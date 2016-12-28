One Lagos Fiesta reinvents old stars, neighbourhood theatre dream

Posted December 28, 2016 3:26 am by Comments

Akeem Lasisi It has been a fun-filled season for Lagosians as star artistes continue to spin fun at the ongoing One Lagos Fiesta. From Epe to Agege, Ikorodu and Victoria Island, old and young musicians have been thrilling crowds of people who keep asking for more. While the likes of Olamide and Phyno stand to […]

The post One Lagos Fiesta reinvents old stars, neighbourhood theatre dream appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Nairabet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Globacom counts blessings of One Lagos Fiesta The maiden edition of One Lagos Fiesta boosted tourism and entertainment, Akeem Lasisi writes Telecoms company, Globacom, has promised the...
  2. Star artistes ready for One Lagos Fiesta Akeem Lasisi Five centres across Lagos State will, for a week, witness a hail of musical performances this month as...
  3. 50 artistes for ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ Akeem Lasisi The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Art and Culture, Mr. Folarin Coker, has unveiled a plan by the...
  4. PHOTOS: Ambode at ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ at Epe Recreation Centre The post PHOTOS: Ambode at ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ at Epe Recreation Centre appeared first on Punch Newspapers....
  5. The One Lagos Fiesta The One Lagos Fiesta is back and it’s bigger and better! The post The One Lagos Fiesta appeared first on...
  6. Globacom transforms One Lagos Fiesta centres into sizzling fun spots Globacom unleashed tons of fun on Lagosians at the recently concluded One Lagos Fiesta (OLF). OLF was a five-day-long end-of-year...
  7. Lagos plans fiesta during New Year crossover The Lagos State Government says it is set to host the first edition of ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ to further the...
  8. Wizkid, Tiwa Savage excite Lagosians at ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ Thousands of Lagosians thronged the Pepsi co-sponsored One Lagos Fiesta at several centres in Lagos to bid farewell to 2015,...
  9. Lagos Bar Beach set for “One Lagos Fiesta” The Fiesta has now been decentralised to add fun and entertainment to the festive period across the state The post...
  10. Indomie partners ‘One Lagos Fiesta’ with N10m Follow @davidblawal Dufil Prima Foods Plc, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles has shown its zest to support the biggest end-of-the-year...

< YOHAIG home