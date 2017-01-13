One of Madagali suicide bombers strapped baby to her back

Posted January 13, 2017 5:26 pm by Comments

The National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that one of the three female suicide bombers that attacked Madagali town in Adamawa State on Friday died with a baby strapped on her back. The Coordinator of NEMA for Adamawa and Taraba Operation Office, Mr. Sa’ad Bello, who confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria, […]

The post One of Madagali suicide bombers strapped baby to her back appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Military confirms suicide bomb attack in Adamawa NAN Brig.-Gen Victor Ezugwu, Brigade Commander, 28 Task Force Brigade, Mubi, has confirmed that two female suicide bombers on Monday...
  2. BREAKING: Suicide bombers kill several people in Adamawa Several people are feared dead in an early morning bomb blast in Madagali town in Madagali Local Government Area of...
  3. Two female suicide bombers kill 30 at Madagali market, Adamawa state, 67 injured 30 persons were killed and 67 injured after two teenage female suicide bombers blew themselves up at Madagali Market in...
  4. Female suicide bombers kill 47 in Adamawa market blasts Over 40 people have been killed in twin bomb blasts at a market in Madagali, Adamawa state. Two female suicide...
  5. 3 female suicide bombers going to bomb Gulak market shot dead by vigilantes Members of a vigilante group in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa on Wednesday shot dead three suspected female suicide...
  6. Suicide bombers attack Cameroonian market, kill 25 Afeez Hanafi with agency reports No fewer than 25 people were killed on Monday after four suicide bombers invaded a...
  7. Suicide bombers kill six, injure 30 in Cameroon At least six civilians were killed and over 30 injured Wednesday in a double suicide attack in Cameroon’s northern border...
  8. Boko Haram attacks Maiduguri with female suicide bombers Kayode Idowu The terrorist sect, Boko Haram has left people in troubled Maiduguri anxious and frightened after unleashing female suicide...
  9. Three female suicide bombers shot dead by vigilantes? in Adamawa Members of a vigilante group in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Wednesday shot dead three suspected female...
  10. TWO FEMALE SUICIDE BOMBERS KILLED IN MAIDUGURI wo female suicide bombers died in a failed attempt to invade Maiduguri. According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)...

< YOHAIG home