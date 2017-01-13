One of Madagali suicide bombers strapped baby to her back

The National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that one of the three female suicide bombers that attacked Madagali town in Adamawa State on Friday died with a baby strapped on her back. The Coordinator of NEMA for Adamawa and Taraba Operation Office, Mr. Sa’ad Bello, who confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria, […]

