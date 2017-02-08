Popular Nigerian RnB star, Innocent “Tuface” Idibia also known as 2Baba has expressed appreciation to everyone who came out to support the One Voice #IStandWithNigeria protest. The 41-year-old who backed out of the planned protest at the eleventh hour said all those who lent their voices to the protest to speak up against the ills […]

The post #OneVoiceNigeria: I am happy to be a coward – Tuface appeared first on Punch Newspapers.