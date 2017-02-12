Only looters are wishing Buhari dead – Ojudu

Posted February 12, 2017 6:26 pm by Comments

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babefemi Ojudu, on Saturday said looters who are afraid of being brought to justice are the ones wishing President Muhammadu Buhari dead to escape prosecution. He stated that Buhari had so far given the country exemplary leadership and clearing the rot […]

