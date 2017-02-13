As pressure mounts on operators of the Contributory Pension Scheme to allow the growing pension fund to be used to get the nation out of recession, the volume of the money invested in infrastructure has steadily increased to N1.82bn, NIKE POPOOLA writes The pressure by the government and other investors on the Pension Fund Administrators […]

The post Operators raise pension fund investment in infrastructure to N1.82bn appeared first on Punch Newspapers.