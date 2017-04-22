Osinbajo committee to invite govt officials, individuals over Babachir, Oke

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja

The Presidency on Saturday said the presidential committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; and the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, will invite relevant government officials and private individuals connected to both cases.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.

Akande said the committee would also obtain and scrutinise documents that may shed more light on the issues raised in both cases.

He said the committee which had started work in earnest would be holding its proceedings behind closed doors to allow full disclosure.