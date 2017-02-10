Osun community wants obaship status for village head

Femi Makinde, Osogbo The aboriginal settlers in Ede, Adedeele Asunnara, have called on the Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, to elevate their baale to the position of a recognised Oba just like it was done to some communities much younger than theirs. The family said the salary and other entitlements which their forefathers had […]

The post Osun community wants obaship status for village head appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

