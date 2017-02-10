Femi Makinde, Osogbo The aboriginal settlers in Ede, Adedeele Asunnara, have called on the Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, to elevate their baale to the position of a recognised Oba just like it was done to some communities much younger than theirs. The family said the salary and other entitlements which their forefathers had […]

The post Osun community wants obaship status for village head appeared first on Punch Newspapers.