Painful sex maybe early signs of fibroid- Expert

Posted February 7, 2017 11:26 am by Comments

A fertility expert, Dr. Stephen Hwande, says that pain during intercourse, increased menstrual cramping and increased urination are early signs of fibroid. The Managing Director of First Fertility Hospital, Makurdi, Hwande, said on Tuesday in Makurdi that heavy bleeding between or during one’s period, that result into blood clots, may also signify fibroid. He said, […]

The post Painful sex maybe early signs of fibroid- Expert appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Headaches could be early signs of stroke, hypertension Oladapo Ashiru There is a direct link between headaches, high blood pressure and stroke. If you have poorly controlled high...
  2. Natural solution to fibroid, male and female fertility There probably isn’t a woman alive who doesn’t feel a wave of terror when her doctor mentions the word tumor....
  3. Fasting promotes fertility, says medical expert A medical expert, Christian Omojefe ,has revealed that fasting can promote fertility, enhance weight loss and also boost brain cells...
  4. 7 Early Signs of Type 2 Diabetes And How To Deal With Them! Sponsored Post www.healthcareblog.com.ng The information below was published by WHO a few months ago. I am sure it will be of...
  5. 7 Early Signs of Type 2 Diabetes And How To Deal With Them!  SPONSORED POST http://www.wellnessinvest.com.ng The information below was published by WHO a few months ago. I am sure it will be...
  6. 7 Early Signs of Type 2 Diabetes And How To Deal With Them! SPONSORED POST http://www.wellnessinvest.com.ng The information below was published by WHO a few months ago. I am sure it will be of...
  7. 7 Early Signs of Type 2 Diabetes And How To Deal With Them! The information below was published by WHO a few months ago. I am sure   it will be of help to...
  8. Signs that show your pet is sick Olufemi Oboye Sometimes it can be difficult to know how your pet is feeling. Animals can’t tell us what is...
  9. ‘Vegetable consumption vital to check fibroid infection’ Chairman, Abuja Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Fatima Mairami has disclosed that vegetable consumption is vital to...
  10. Fibroid, cancer hospital unveiled in Lagos   Succour has come to Nigerians suffering from fibroid and women with breast cancer as a specialist hospital that will...

< YOHAIG home