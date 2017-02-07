Painful sex maybe early signs of fibroid- Expert

A fertility expert, Dr. Stephen Hwande, says that pain during intercourse, increased menstrual cramping and increased urination are early signs of fibroid. The Managing Director of First Fertility Hospital, Makurdi, Hwande, said on Tuesday in Makurdi that heavy bleeding between or during one’s period, that result into blood clots, may also signify fibroid. He said, […]

