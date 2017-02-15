Parents, blind pupils decry learning conditions in King’s College

Posted February 15, 2017 12:26 am by Comments

Afeez Hanafi Some visually-impaired pupils of King’s College, Lagos State, their special teacher and parents say there are no learning facilities for the blind in the school. The pupils and their teacher accused the school of failing to provide braille machines and textbooks, as well as modified computers to ease learning, adding that complaints to […]

The post Parents, blind pupils decry learning conditions in King’s College appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Parents of Nigerian-Turkish International College students decry call to close schools “The accusation is baseless and a slight on us parents and the Nigerian Government.” The post Parents of Nigerian-Turkish International...
  2. King’s College teachers on strike over salary Academic activities have been paralysed at King’s College (KC), Lagos following an indefinite strike by workers for alleged non-payment of...
  3. Parents lament deplorable condition of Kings College Parents of students of Kings College, Lagos, have expressed disgust over the poor state of facilities in the school, which...
  4. Breaking: VP, teacher, two pupils abducted in Lagos school Gunmen who came in a speedboat stormed Igbo Nla Model College in the Igbo Nla, Epe area of Lagos State...
  5. ‘Sports can aid learning among intellectually-challenged pupils’ Chidubem flanked by parents For some strange reasons, most households relegate their intellectually challenged members to the inner chambers of...
  6. Abductors of Nigerian-Turkish school pupils, workers’ll pay for it – Amosun Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has vowed that those criminal elements behind the abduction...
  7. Kaduna to introduce e-learning in Senior Secondary Schools The Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Dr Adamu Danfulani, said on Tuesday that the state government would distribute customised tablets...
  8. College student blames parents after she blows her $90k college fund A 22-year-old woman talked about her financial woes on an Atlanta FM-radio show whose wisecracking hosts made fun of her spendthrift ways...
  9. BREAKING: Amosun receives freed Nigerian-Turkish school pupils, workers Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The freed pupils and members of staff of Nigerian Turkish International School, are at the Oke Mosan, Abeokuta...
  10. PHOTO: Freed pupils, staff of Nigerian-Turkish school The post PHOTO: Freed pupils, staff of Nigerian-Turkish school appeared first on Punch Newspapers....

< YOHAIG home