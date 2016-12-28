Passengers disrupt Arik’s services at Lagos airport

Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi Arik Air’s United States and South Africa-bound passengers, who were stranded due to bad weather condition, on Wednesday disrupted the airline’s services at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos. The airline’s members of staff at a point abandoned their duty posts as the passengers became uncontrollable. Arik, like other […]

The post Passengers disrupt Arik’s services at Lagos airport appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

