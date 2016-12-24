Passengers of hijacked Libyan plane arrive in Tripoli

The passengers of the recent hijacked Libyan plane that was forced to land in Malta, have arrived in Tripoli, Libya, on Saturday. The state news agency reports that the passengers looked healthy as they disembarked an Afriqiyah Airways airliner that had transported them from Malta. It says several government officials welcomed the passengers on their […]

