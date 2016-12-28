Pay backlog of our stipends – ex-militants tell FG

The Ijaw Youth Council on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to pay the backlog of stipends owed ex-militants. The council’s Spokesman, Mr. Eric Omare, in a statement said that the IYC was not happy the Coordinator of Amnesty Programme, with the disposition of Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd), toward facilitating the release of the stipends […]

