Ife Ogunfuwa The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria called on the Federal Government to release its counter-part funds to the National Pension Commission so that thousands of retired public servants can be paid their entitlements. In a statement by the ASCSN Secretary-General, Alade Lawal, on Thursday, the labour union lamented that the failure […]

The post Pay pensioners now, labour tells FG appeared first on Punch Newspapers.