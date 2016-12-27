‘Pay subventions, salaries from Paris Club refund’

Folashade Adebayo The National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has urged state governments to pay subventions and other funds owed state universities from the refund of excess deductions made from their accounts by the Federal Government. Ogunyemi, who said this in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Monday, warned state […]

