Pay us Uzama’s N3m, slain player dad tells NFF

Posted January 2, 2017 10:26 am by Comments

Idris Adesina Jacob, father of slain former Golden Eaglets  defender, Douglas Uzama, has appealed the Nigeria Football Federation to pay  the N3m allegedly owed the slain player in bonus and allowances. The 18-year-old Gombe United defender was killed in Benin  on December 29, 2016 by unknown persons. Uzama  played in the qualifiers for the 2015 […]

The post Pay us Uzama’s N3m, slain player dad tells NFF appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. How cultists killed my son – Father of murdered ex-Eaglet Uzama Alexander Okere and Idris Adesina The father of murdered former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles defender, Douglas Uzama, has disclosed...
  2. Flying Eagles & Gombe United Defender Uzama Douglas Shot Dead In Benin Gombe United defender Uzama Douglas was shot dead in Benin City by armed men believed to be cultists on Thursday....
  3. Nigerian footballer Doughlas Uzama dies in Benin Nigeria youth international Douglas Uzama has been killed by suspected cultists in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. The player was...
  4. Player dies on pitch in Tanzania U-20 League A Mbao FC player, Ismail Mrisho Khalifan, collapsed and died in a U-20 League match against Mwadui FC on Sunday,...
  5. Family of slain UNIPORT student demands N25m compensation Samson Folarin The family of Oghenekevwe Edah, a final year student of Engineering, University of Port Harcourt, who was killed...
  6. Rivers rerun: Army recovers slain cops’ uniforms, weapons Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt BARELY 21 days after a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Alkali, was killed by a group...
  7. Abia CP visits family of slain monarch Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Joshak Habila has visited the family of the slain monarch of Ikeala Ahiaba autonomous...
  8. Benin Crown Prince Moves To Palace Where He Will Undergo Coronation Rituals (Pics) The journey to ascend the Benin throne which began last Saturday, took the Crown Prince of Benin Kingdom, Prince Eheneden...
  9. Why Nigeria Can’t Produce African Player of the year — Makinwa Henry Makinwa‘s 17-year career saw him play in many countries across three continents. The former striker, who hails from Ondo...
  10. Alkali, slain Police officer, buried in Niger A Police officer, Mohammed Alkali  killed on Saturday in Rivers State while on election duty, was buried in Bosso, Niger...

< YOHAIG home