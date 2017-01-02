Pay us Uzama’s N3m, slain player dad tells NFF

Idris Adesina Jacob, father of slain former Golden Eaglets defender, Douglas Uzama, has appealed the Nigeria Football Federation to pay the N3m allegedly owed the slain player in bonus and allowances. The 18-year-old Gombe United defender was killed in Benin on December 29, 2016 by unknown persons. Uzama played in the qualifiers for the 2015 […]

