PDP asks Buhari to declare health status as President extends vacation

John Alechenu, John Ameh, Olusola Fabiyi, Olalekan Adetayo, Leke Baiyewu and Tony Okafor President Muhammadu Buhari is sick, but not terminally ill, The PUNCH gathered on Sunday. A top government official, who spoke to one of our correspondents on condition of anonymity, said this shortly after the Presidency announced Buhari’s decision to extend his two-week […]

