John Alechenu, John Ameh, Olusola Fabiyi, Olalekan Adetayo, Leke Baiyewu and Tony Okafor President Muhammadu Buhari is sick, but not terminally ill, The PUNCH gathered on Sunday. A top government official, who spoke to one of our correspondents on condition of anonymity, said this shortly after the Presidency announced Buhari’s decision to extend his two-week […]

The post PDP asks Buhari to declare health status as President extends vacation appeared first on Punch Newspapers.