Etim Ekpimah, Uyo The Peoples Democratic Party in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has disclaimed a former Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Udom Ekpoudom, as its political leader. The party members, in a meeting in the area on Saturday, warned against inordinate aspirations by those they described as selfish individuals or […]

The post PDP disclaims Ekpoudom as LG political leader appeared first on Punch Newspapers.