People beg me with bags of money, I don’t hustle – Bobrisky

Posted January 27, 2017 5:26 pm by Comments

Popular Nigerian male cross dresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has stated his preference for oil moguls as partners over any other professionals. The cross-dresser who specialises in marketing skin bleaching cream stated his preference unprompted in a SnapChat post recently. Bobrisky who is gradually threading the thin line between being a cross-dresser and […]

The post People beg me with bags of money, I don’t hustle – Bobrisky appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. International Business Times UK features Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky Nigerian male barbie, skin bleaching enthusiast and cross dresser, Bobrisky has crossed over to International media. He was featured in...
  2. I was trained to snatch people’s husbands – Bobrisky Intersexual, bleaching advocate, born Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has opened up on his real sexuality. The controversial SnapChat...
  3. ‘Salary earners can’t afford me, I deal with oil money’ – Nigerian cross-dresser declares on social media Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, feels that hardworking salary earners cannot afford his services. The bleaching cream seller, who’s claims he’s about...
  4. Male Barbie, Bobrisky Arrested By Lagos Police For Assaulting A Lady (Pics) Nigerian Lagos-based self acclaimed male barbie, Bobrisky was reportedly arrested by gallant operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for...
  5. Bobrisky Left With Red Eye After Bae Slaps Him, Smashes His Iphone (Pics/Video) Bobrisky said his bae slapped yesterday, smashed his iphone and left him with a red eye after he, Bobrisky, asked...
  6. A Day in the Life of People who Fetch Water for a Living | Watch BattaBox’s BollyLomo in the Hustle On ‘The Hustle’, BollyLomo trains as a water delivery guy who fetches water and delivers to people. He quickly learns...
  7. X3M music act, Sammy out with ‘Hustle’ X3M Music’s best kept secret, Sammy Yakubu is finally poised to enter the mainstream with his brand new single Hustle,...
  8. Flawless or not? Bobrisky shows off his knuckles Bleaching enthusiast, Bobrisky, shared this photo of his knuckles via his Snapchat. He does this consistently to show his ‘haturs’...
  9. Halima Abubakar throws shade at Bobrisky for displaying his bank transaction Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, who just returned from his trip to London, took to his popular Snapchat account to share...
  10. Sammy – Hustle Sammy – Hustle Nigeria’s R&B boy Sammy is back with a new single! Titled ‘HUSTLE’, the Eco-produced song is a mid-tempo tune...

< YOHAIG home