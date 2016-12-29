Petroleum minister urges Nigerians to see positive side of recession

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has urged Nigerians to exploit the opportunities offered by the current economic situation to make the country great in 2017. Kachikwu gave the charge during the “Night of Soulful Music” organised by him as part of Christmas celebration at his residence in Onicha-Igbo, Aniocha North Local […]

