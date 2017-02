India’s Hindustan Motors has sold its Ambassador car to France’s Peugeot for just $ 12 million, capping a spectacular downfall for a vehicle once emblematic of the country’s political class. The CK Birla group, the owners of Hindustan Motors, have sold the car brand for 800 million rupees to the French auto makers, a company spokesman […]

