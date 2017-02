The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi paid a courtesy visit to the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, in Ilesha, Osun State on Monday. The leaders pressed for unity among Yoruba leaders. See photo: L-R: Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Lumobi of Imobi- Ijesa, Oba Adetayo […]