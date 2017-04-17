PHOTOS: Abuja airport runway after rehabilitation
The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, which was closed in March to enable the rehabilitation of its 3.6 kilometres runway is now ready for operation.
See photos of the new runway:
