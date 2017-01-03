PHOTOS: António Guterres, Amina Mohammed assume office at United Nations

The new Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, on Tuesday arrived the United Nations Headquarters in New York – for the first time, since his assumption of office. He was received by the Deputy Secretary-General,  Dr. Amina Mohammed and other officials of the organisation. See photos:

