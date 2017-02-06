Photos: Heavy security as protesters converge on National Stadium
Posted February 6, 2017 9:26 am by admin Comments
There was heavy security on Monday, at the National Stadium in Lagos, where the ‘One Voice’ protest is gearing to hold. See photos. Source: Social media.
The post Photos: Heavy security as protesters converge on National Stadium appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
