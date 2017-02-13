PHOTOS: Stakeholders at public hearing on 2017 budget

Posted February 13, 2017 3:26 pm by Comments

The Senate on Monday held a public hearing on the 2017 Appropriation Bill submitted to the legislature by President Muhammadu Buhari. See photos:

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Senate to hold public hearing on 2017 budget Monday By Henry Umoru THE Senate has concluded arrangements to hold a first-of-its-kind public hearing on the 2017 Appropriation Bill submitted...
  2. Saraki And Dogara At Joint Public Hearing On The Budget (Photos) Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of The House Of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara , legislators, reps of MDAs, CSOs and...
  3. Reps begin debate on 2017 budget The House of Representatives on Tuesday begun debate on the general principles of the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N7.298tn submitted...
  4. BUHARI TO PRESENT 2017 BUDGET DEC 1 The 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper sent to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari for...
  5. Buhari To Present 2017 Budget Dec. 14 President Muhammadu Buhari has notified the National Assembly of his intention to present the 2017 Appropriation Bill to the legislature...
  6. BUHARI PRESENTS N7.298TN 2017 BUDGET President Muhammadu Buhari has presented a N7.298 trillion 2017 budget. Buhari while presenting the budget at the Senate on Wednesday...
  7. Full text of Buhari’s 2017 budget speech The President tagged it “the Budget of Recovery and Growth.” The post Full text of Buhari’s 2017 budget speech appeared...
  8. Senate Continues Public Hearing On PIB The Senate, as well as stakeholders in the petroleum sector, have gathered to witness the passage of the long awaited...
  9. Bayelsa Assembly holds public hearing on Child Rights Bill The Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Wednesday, held a public hearing on the Child Rights Bill following its age-long efforts...
  10. Senate receives 2017 budget tomorrow •Screens acting EFCC boss, Magu From Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate will, tomorrow, receive the 2017 Appropriation Bill which is...

< YOHAIG home