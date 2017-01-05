Plateau APC chief arraigned for murder of Chinese, policeman

Umar Muhammed, Lafia The Nasarawa State Police Command has arraigned the National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, North Central Zone, Mr. Zakari Idde, before the state High Court in Lafia for alleged involvement in the killing of a Chinese national, his police orderly and two others. Idde was arraigned along nine others on […]

The post Plateau APC chief arraigned for murder of Chinese, policeman appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

