Pocketing ATM printouts, lottery tickets can kill your erection!

Many men suffer from erectile dysfunction without knowing why.

While erectile dysfunction is rather common among aged men 65 years and above, it becomes quite worrisome when men under age 40 experience the life-shattering syndrome.

Erections are all about blood flow, experts say. So, your heart — the organ that pumps your blood — must be in tip-top shape for you to have A-plus erections.

Physicians say anything that puts strain on your heart, like being overweight or smoking, also tends to affect your ability to have and maintain rock-hard erection.

Physicians also say that testosterone is the second factor that’s crucial to a strong erection. However, they warn that there are plenty of weird things that slow down the production of this important hormone.

Something innocuous that could affect your manhood are those printouts you generate after using the ATM or the ones usually handed over when you use the POS, or your small receipts at the supermarkets.

Surprised? Yes, we are, too!

A study conducted by Kaiser Permanente reveals that the types of thermal paper and ink that are used for most supermarket, ATM and POS receipts contain high levels of bisphenol-A (BPA), a chemical that increases your body’s production of the female hormone oestrogen.

The scientists warn that oestrogen boost — along with some other BPA-triggered hormonal changes — harms your erection.

According to the researchers, ATM receipts, airport baggage tags, POS printouts, lottery tickets, etc., are all printed on this BPA-heavy kind of paper.

As you’ve probably heard before, hard plastics and canned foods are also common BPA sources.

So, as much as possible, limit your contacts with items containing BPA.

Instead of tucking your ATM or POS printouts into your pocket, get a wallet for them, and always wash your hands before you eat each time you touch them.

