Poisoning: FG may ban local grinding machines

Posted February 13, 2017 2:26 am by Comments

Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Federal Government is considering the introduction of grinding machines made with stainless steel to replace iron-made ones commonly found in local markets and neighbourhoods. The government blamed the rising cases of terminal ailments on the metal elements deposited in foods by grinding machines. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief […]

The post Poisoning: FG may ban local grinding machines appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

