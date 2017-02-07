Police arraign banker for allegedly assaulting Lagos DPO

Posted February 7, 2017

Afeez Hanafi The Lagos State Police Command has charged a banker, Obi Adaobi, with assaulting a Divisional Police Officer in the state, SP Sina Olunlade. Adaobi, who works with a bank in Marina, Lagos Island, was arraigned before a Tinubu Magistrate’s Court on two counts bordering on breach of the peace and assault. The banker […]

The post Police arraign banker for allegedly assaulting Lagos DPO appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

