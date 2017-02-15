Police arraign eight for damaging electricity cables

Ramon Oladimeji The police have arraigned eight persons before the Federal High Court in Benin, Edo State, for allegedly damaging electricity cables. The cables were reportedly owned by the Benin City Distribution Company and were located in the Ariofolo Aremie Oko and the Okhoro areas of Benin. The defendants were arraigned in two sets. The […]

