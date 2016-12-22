Police arrest cattle rustlers in Niger

Enyioha Opara, Minna NIGER State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu, on Thursday disclosed that the command had arrested and prosecuted 40 notorious cattle rustlers, kidnappers and armed bandits and recovered various arms and ammunition from them. Muazu said cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed banditry and communal clashes had been identified as major security challenges facing […]

