Police arrest nine Shiites, face unlawful assembly charges

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The police have arrested nine Shiite members protesting the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky, at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja on Wednesday. The protesters, who massed in front of the facility as early as 9.30am, chanted slogans and demanded the release of the sect leader. But policemen in full riot gear […]

