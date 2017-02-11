Ogbonnaya Ikokwu, Umuahia A 20-year-old man identified as Onuoha Agbi has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery attack on some innocent residents of Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State. It was learnt that police operatives attached to Osisioma Division, acting on a tip-off, arrested the suspect, who was earlier apprehended and paraded […]

The post Police arrest suspect on bail for armed robbery appeared first on Punch Newspapers.